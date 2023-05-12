Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,458.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,458 ($31.02) and last traded at GBX 2,452 ($30.94), with a volume of 24608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($30.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.76) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.52) to GBX 2,295 ($28.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.76).

Halma Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,988.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,208.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,180.04.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

