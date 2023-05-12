MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $531.02

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 531.02 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 475 ($5.99). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.18), with a volume of 7,246 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 531.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.87. The company has a market capitalization of £77.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,088.89 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.44), for a total transaction of £165,200 ($208,454.26). 55.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

