Robert Lisy Sells 24,745 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,160.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of IMXI stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
