Ali Hedayat Sells 7,772 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

