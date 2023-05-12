First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 26,250 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

