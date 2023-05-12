Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Donald Okeby Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Donald Okeby acquired 5,000,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,000.00 ($374,149.66).
Peel Mining Stock Performance
Peel Mining Company Profile
Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.
Featured Articles
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.