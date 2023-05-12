Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Donald Okeby Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Donald Okeby acquired 5,000,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,000.00 ($374,149.66).

Peel Mining Stock Performance

Peel Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.