Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $498.24

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 498.24 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 493.20 ($6.22). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 495.40 ($6.25), with a volume of 1,827,494 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 497.25.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

