Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($71.62) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($71.27). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($71.62), with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.

Paddy Power Betfair Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

