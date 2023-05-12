Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $334.08 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

