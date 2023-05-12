Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.