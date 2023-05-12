PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 437.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.