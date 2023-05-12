Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 152 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstService were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.