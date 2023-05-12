Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,897 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.49% of Immunocore worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Immunocore by 270.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 849,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.57. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

