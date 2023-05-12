Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $324.59 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.