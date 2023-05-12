Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,739 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

