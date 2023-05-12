Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

