Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,115 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $696.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

