Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

