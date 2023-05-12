Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,754,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

