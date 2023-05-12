Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
RYT stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $283.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
