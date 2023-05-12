Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

CSM opened at $47.02 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

