DA Davidson Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $170.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. Quanta Services has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

