Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.61 and its 200 day moving average is $334.44.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

