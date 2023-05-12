Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,686 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.82% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $125.88 and a 52 week high of $150.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

