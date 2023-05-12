Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

