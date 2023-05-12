Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 22,206 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.62% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE opened at $41.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

