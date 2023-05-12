Loop Capital Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

TREX stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

