Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ opened at $12.06 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

