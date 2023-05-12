iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

