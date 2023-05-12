Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

