Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,852 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,789,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $14,175,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 755,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 989,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

