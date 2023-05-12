Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.