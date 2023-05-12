Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.
Trex Price Performance
NYSE TREX opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.
Institutional Trading of Trex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
