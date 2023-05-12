Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.05% of BigCommerce worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in BigCommerce by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $41,485.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,768 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

