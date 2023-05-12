Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 94,577 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,577 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

