Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,565 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

