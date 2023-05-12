Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,235,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,018 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ranpak by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 61,060 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PACK opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

