Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.46 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.81% of AAR worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Stock Down 0.3 %

AIR stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $657,984.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,458,898.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Articles

