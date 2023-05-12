Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $701,500.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $701,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,340,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XPEL stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
