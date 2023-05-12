Ernest S. Rady Buys 42,140 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

