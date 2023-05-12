Ernest S. Rady Buys 42,140 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 42,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Price Performance
AAT stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
