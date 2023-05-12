The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $712,109.73 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

SO opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

