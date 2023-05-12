Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Central Securities stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities
In other news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.