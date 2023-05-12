Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Central Securities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 33.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

