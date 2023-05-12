Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 584.9%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 584.9% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.09 on Friday. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.
Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.
