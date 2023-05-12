Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $734,750.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Saia Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $281.99 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
