Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells $734,750.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $281.99 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

