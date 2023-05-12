Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 637.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 637.0% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

BLCN stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

