AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Up 750.0% in April

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APMI opened at $10.17 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.