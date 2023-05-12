Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACRS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

