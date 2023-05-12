Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and traded as low as C$3.59. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

