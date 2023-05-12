FY2024 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Increased by Analyst

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Progyny Stock Down 2.8 %

PGNY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.