ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.37 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $499,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

