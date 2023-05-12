Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Declines By 51.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

ALTU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

